Local toy store celebrates shopping locally, raises money for charity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Kidtopia Toy Store celebrated Neighborhood Toy Store Day all day long with discounts and a fundraiser for Emily’s Hope, an organization started by KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke to battle stigma and empower people in the fight against addiction.

They sold shopping bags for $5 each to benefit the charity. Customers who bought the bag also got 20-percent off everything that they were able to fit in the bag.

Kidtopia also sold raffle tickets for two large toy packages. All the proceeds from the raffle will go to Emily’s Hope. The bag offer was for today only; however, raffle tickets for the big packages are on sale until next Sunday.

Plus, they are asking customers to “round up” to the nearest dollar on purchases through Christmas, with proceeds going to Emily’s Hope. So, if you weren’t able to make it to today’s event, you can still help.