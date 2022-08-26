SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A member of the Catfish Bay Water Ski Team has qualified for the World Barefoot Championships, and she’s barely a teenager.

Amara Bruns has been picked to compete in the World Barefoot Championships in Australia.

“She was selected as the only female for the Junior USA World Barefoot team, so it’s kind of a big deal,” Amara’s Dad & Catfish Bay President Jim Bruns said.

“It’s been my dream to go to Australia. Before knowing that I could go to Australia for barefooting that was one of my top things on my bucket list,” 13-year-old Amara Bruns said.

And she’s only 13 years old.

“She’s competing against girls that are 15, 16, and 17 is the top age for the junior competition,” Jim Bruns said.

“I started barefooting when I was probably four. I started really getting into it when I was seven,” Amara Bruns said.

Bruns skims across the water at upwards of 40 miles per hour with ease and will attempt to put on a show for the folks down under.

“It’ll be a little nerve-racking but I’ll get through the nerves and I’ll ski my best,” Amara Bruns said.

“The competitions are full of different types of tricks, going forward on your bare feet or going backwards on your bare feet, lifting up one foot, your right foot, your left foot, spinning around on your feet,” Jim Bruns said. “All these different tricks have different points and they’re very difficult and the crashes are pretty brutal sometimes as you’re doing that stuff,” Bruns added.

Amara will train at Catfish Bay into October before heading to Florida and the World Barefoot Center during the winter months.

“We’ll go down there a handful of times this winter and there’s some other competitions in December down in Florida that she’ll compete in to kind of prep her for the Worlds,” Jim Bruns said.

Bruns will then make her way to Australia in early February.

“I think she’s going to do pretty well,” Jim Bruns said.

“Probably planning on bringing back some hardware and just have fun down there, it’s been my dream,” Amara Bruns said.

The World Barefoot Championships are February 12th through the 19th at Lake Mulwala which is about 175 miles north of Melbourne, Australia.