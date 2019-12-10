Local store owners in “crunch time” before Christmas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many of you don’t want to go out in the bitterly cold temperatures, but local business owners hope you do. The next few weeks of holiday shopping are crucial for small stores. We’re finding out if the forecast and this year’s timing of holidays are affecting their bottom lines.

Child’s Play Toys owner Nancy Savage is optimistic about the last few weeks of holiday shopping.

“It’s crunch time,” Savage said.

Savage says this week’s cold weather isn’t keeping customers away, and she’s had a busy few days so far.

“We’re hearty people here in South Dakota. I don’t think cold keeps people away,” Savage said.

“Cold is kind of South Dakota. We just aren’t used to it yet, but I think we’re to that point we know Christmas is going to come whether it’s cold or not,” Penny Klinedinst, owner of Simply Perfect, said.

Store owners may not worry about this weather affecting business, but Savage says this year’s late Thanksgiving is a bigger issue.

“We pretty much lost a whole week of sales,” Savage said.

With fewer shopping days this year, she says these 15 days left before Christmas could make or break a lot of stores that rely on holiday business to get through the slower and colder months of winter.

“These weeks really kind of make a big difference for the whole year,” Savage said.

Even though it’s Christmas everywhere you look at Simply Perfect, Klinedinst agrees local support knows no season.

“It’s always important to support your local and your small businesses. It wouldn’t matter when it is. This is our most important time of the year,” Klinedinst said.

