SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local woman is getting ready to donate the money that she and her fellow residents have raised for the Red Kettle fundraiser.

Guests at the Good Samaritan Society’s Prairie Creek Lodge and Twin Homes spent the past weeks raising $2,000. 91-year-old Jane Egan says that she has been doing this for at least the past five years.

“It kind of just started by accident because we have people here that can’t drive. And I was doing it for personally and subject came up and they said, ‘well, would you take the $20 for me’? And it just grew from there,” says Jane Egan.

Jane says they are donating the money tomorrow because of an anonymous donor that is turning every 20-dollar-bill into 100 dollars.