Local short film ‘Hazard’ begins production

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – The nonprofit Hazard Film Project was founded by two local filmmakers. It’s goal is to advocate for racial diversity and inclusion in film. This week, they started production on their first short film titled, ‘Hazard.’ With it, they’re hoping to start more conversations about race.

It’s lights, camera, and a whole lot of action out at the Big Sioux Rec Area in Brandon.

“There is so much happening right now,” Director Daniel Bergeson said.

Filmmakers Daniel Bergeson and Bobby Peacock are on the second day of production of their short film ‘Hazard.’ There are over 30 cast and crew members on set.

“Right now, we’re shooting the scene where the family arrives at the campsite, and there’s some exploration and there’s some set up and some family time at the campsite,” Bergeson said.

The story follows a Black family as they take a road trip out to the Grand Canyon and have a rough encounter with police on the way. Nicholas Sims who plays ‘Marcel’ says he was contacted by Bergeson about the role.

“In most cases, me being a Black male, it’s hard and it’s kind of scary just being on the road that long not knowing what’s going to happen to you,” Sims said.

He says it’s that personal experience that attracted him to be in the film.

“Marcel is this very, very driven person that wants to take his family on camping trips. He wants to let his family experience something that they have never experienced before because of where they come from,” Sims said.

“It’s just the fear of the unknown; I feel like this film, preferably, and hopefully, starts to open our eyes to say, ‘Hey there’s more things out there that are fun for everybody, and not just ‘this is a White thing and this is a Black thing,'” Dukes said.

Actor Jay Dukes plays his brother ‘Kevin.’ Once they finish here, they’ll shoot the rest of the movie out in Presho, South Dakota. As the family ventures out into the unknown, the cast and crew hope this film can mark a path to some perspective.

“Then they will truly see how amazing the story is, for one, and also how very important it is that they see what is actually going on within the story,” Sims said.

Bergeson says production is slated to be finished by this weekend.