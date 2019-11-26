Local shops selling pieces of the Arc of Dreams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The artist who built the Arc of Dreams is hoping you’ll help support it by purchasing some of the trimmings from the construction process.

Dale Lamphere saved all of the trimmings and has fashioned them into 200 pieces of art going up for sale at local shops. The pieces range in price from $500 to $1,000. The proceeds will go towards future maintenance costs at the Arc. Rehfeld’s in downtown Sioux Falls is one of the shops selling the pieces. New owner Jerry Cook says it’s a community effort to support local artists.

“We’re just glad to be behind it and promote it and help out however we can,” Cook said.

You can find the pieces at Rehfelds, ODE, Sticks & Steel, Rugs & Relic, Piper Arts and Gunderson’s Jewelers.