Local Sculpture Walk fundraiser to give the public a ‘Taste of Sioux Falls’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If you have an appetite for art, then a downtown event will cure your cravings. Taste of Sioux Falls unites culinary artists from downtown and the community for an evening of food, fun, and finances going toward the Sculpture Walk.

When you walk down Philips Avenue, there’s no doubt you’ve seen the iconic Sculpture Walk. This Wednesday, they’re showcasing a different kind of art.

Taste of Sioux Falls 2019. Photo courtesy: Sculpture Walk

“You get the chance to taste something from different restaurants that you might not always get a chance to go to,” Sculpture Walk Board Member Jim Mathis said.

They’re hosting their ‘Taste of Sioux Falls’ event in the Washington Pavilion. Culinary artists from 9 local restaurants will be showcasing their creative culinary creations to the public.

“There’s going to be sandwiches, more desserts, beverages, a little bit of everything,” Mathis said.

However, due the COVID-19 Pandemic, this year’s event has a bit of acquired taste.

“You’ll come through, and we’ll give you a sculpture walk bag; you’ll be able to go through like an adult trick-or-treater and be able to pick up a taste of food,” Mathis said.

“See the Chef’s, talk with them, hear about their dish, and it’s all going to be packaged to take with you,” Chef and Owner of C.H. Patisserie Chris Hanmer said.

Hanmer says interaction is a big part of what makes this event so sweet.

“We can’t see every guest every time, especially working in the kitchen, so this way it’s really fun to see our regular guests, see new guests,” Hanmer said.

The other part is the desert his team will be offering.

“So, we’re doing a French macaroon that kind of has the appearance of a hamburger, but it has all the great sweet things people know us for,” Hanmer said.

Taste of Sioux Falls 2019. Photo courtesy: Sculpture Walk

Every dollar spent on a ticket goes toward funding the event and the Sculpture Walk. So, weather you enjoy watching art… or eating it. This event promises to be a treat for all tastes.

“The culinary treats that are coming out of Downtown, particularly, but Sioux Falls as a whole, are really special,” Hanmer said.

Sculpture walk is asking everyone that attends the event to wear a mask. For the extra cautious, they’re also performing curbside service on the west side of the Washington Pavilion. When you buy your ticket online, you can request what way you’d like to participate. The event goes from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.