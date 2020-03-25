Local screen printer raising money for struggling businesses

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – Embroidery & Screen Works was about to close their doors, leaving several of their employees without a job; That is, until they found a unique way to help keep themselves and others covered.

It’s no secret that CEO of Embroidery & Screen Works Andy Holst wears his heart on his sleeve.

“I’ve got people to take care of,” Holst said.

Holst has 14 employees and has had to cut his staff’s hours in half. The coronavirus has caused many local business across Yankton to close completely.

“We refuse to allow this coronavirus to… basically kill our economy,” Holst said.

Using his wits, he’s pressing on with a unique idea.

“The only thing that we really know how to do, and we do it well, is make branded products,” Holst said.

Holst and his team are making T-Shirts representing local business and nonprofits. They then sell the shirts in their online store. For every $20 shirt purchased, 50 percent of the proceeds go to the business or nonprofit that’s on that shirt.

KELOLAND’s Max Hofer representing Ben’s Brewing Company.

Local Bar owner, Ben Hanten of Ben’s Brewing Company is just one of many that Holst is featuring.

“They’re quick and nimble, which is, I think, what you need to do in a time like this,” Hanten said.

He says, while he’s also finding his own ways to adapt, this helps remove some of the stress.

“They’ve taken some of that financial stress off of us and allowed our customers to still spend some money and generate both cash for us and them,” Hanten said.

“We want our employees, we want our small businesses, we want our communities to be here for good, forever,” Holst said.

And South Dakota is just the beginning; His reach also works with states as far out as Alaska and plans on taking on more.

“This is just going to show the country, not just the 605 region that you can do good in a time of bad; you don’t have to bicker. We can come together and help each other,” Holst said.

Weather it comes to his team, his community, his state, or his country, the size of his heart fits all.

Andy Holst: My personal desire is to take care of my employees, and…. yeah.

Max Hofer: Like a family.

Andy Holst: Yeah.

If you would like your business represented or to purchase a shirt, you can visit their Here for Good 605 Store.