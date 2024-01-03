SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas is Santa’s time to shine, but that’s not the only reason a local Santa is in the spotlight.

Bill Pattison of Sioux Falls has been named an inductee to the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame.

Bill Pattison never thought he’d put on the classic red suit.

After all, he was more of a badge guy.

Bill retired as a lieutenant from the Sioux Falls Police Department in 2003 after 32 years with the force.

“If you would’ve asked me when I was a police officer if I would consider being a Santa I would’ve said no way. I don’t have the personality for it. I didn’t want to think I would have the build for it, but apparently I do,” Bill Pattison said.

But once he started growing a beard as a retired man, things started falling into place.

“My beard grew out and it grew more gray over the years and more and more people would say, ‘You look like Santa.’ And children would come up and friends were asking me to do Santa for them,” Bill Pattison said.

Then he started making mall appearances as Santa.

Since then, his role as Santa has taken him all over the country.

But he doesn’t spread Christmas joy alone.

His wife, Mrs. Claus, has supported him along the way.

“I make his costumes. I make my costumes. I curl his beard, do his makeup,” Bill’s wife Jeanne Pattison said.

While Bill never intended to become Santa, perhaps it runs in the family,

According to family legend, his father was a Depression-era Santa who received a bag of groceries for becoming Jolly Old. St. Nick.

“Which during the depression was pretty well sought after,” Bill Pattison.

Today, Bill is the one who brings happiness to people of all ages.

“A lot of Santas will give you the answer that it’s for the smiles on the children. Well, that’s a big part of it, but that’s only part of it because it’s the smiles on everyone’s face,” Bill Pattison said.

Bill says there will be an induction ceremony in Memphis in April for the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame.