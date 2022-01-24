Local salon holds hair and skin product donation drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You may not think twice about grabbing a bottle of shampoo or soap off the shelves at the store. But for some it’s a basic necessity that isn’t always easy to come by.

Donations of skin and hair products are already pouring in at Atoley Salon and Spa in downtown Sioux Falls.

It’s all part of a donation drive that will benefit the St. Francis House.

“We found that a lot of our clients have extra product sitting on their shelves or closets, that maybe they tried it a few times and weren’t using, so we just found that was a good way to be able to give back to the community, by them donating those,” cosmetologist, Chelsea Munson said.

Now through February 5th stop by the salon and drop off new or gently used products.

“We are collecting anything from body care, so lotions, body washes, hair products, deodorants, even blow dryers,” Munson said. “Some people will go out and buy some products that they can donate, which has been really fantastic to see too.”

Julie Becker, who is the executive director at the St. Francis House says the donations will make a big impact.

“Last year we served 467 people, that’s a minimum of 467 bottles of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, because when guests come here they get brand new stuff, most of the time when they come they don’t even have some of these items, so there are all basic necessities for our guests to make sure that they know that they can feel good about themselves,” executive director of St. Francis House, Julie Becker said.

Just one way a local business is providing hope to those in the community.

“Whether we get 5 bottles of shampoo or we get 50 bottles of shampoo, it all makes an impact on our guests,” Becker said.

“It’s just really good to be able to do that, why have something sitting in our closet that maybe someone else could benefit from,” Munson said.

When you drop off your donation, you’ll also receive 25% off any new retail product at Atoley. Anybody is able to drop off a donation.⠀⠀