Local restaurants hoping people order food to-go and delivery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With some people avoiding restaurants during the coronavirus outbreak, local businesses are suffering. That has many relying on delivery and to-go options.

Normally a busy day for Flyboy, St. Patrick’s Day sales are lagging a bit this year.

“Definitely lower than last year though and the other years because there’s not as much of a celebratory attitude in town,” Duenwald said.

Owner Ben Duenwald says overall things are going well for the business though, partially because of their online ordering and delivery capabilities.

“We do have a pretty good fleet of trucks. We have three large trucks and also our personal vehicles can be used as well as the Grubhubs, Bite Squads and others that can deliver for us. We have a pretty good army of people that can deliver to your doorstep anywhere in town,” Duenwald said.

Duenwald says traffic inside this 10th St. location seems a bit slower than usual.

Bab Travis stopped by for a quick pick-me-up.

“We’ve been in the house for a while, so we went to Hy-Vee and went grocery shopping. Were going to go to the Breadsmith and support them and they were out of what we wanted to so we’re killing time supporting another local business here,” Travis said.

Travis is making sure to practice good hand washing in between.

“I think you need to be wise. If you’re sick, don’t get out. But if you’re healthy, I think it is important to keep supporting people,” Travis said.

Flyboy employs 30-plus people who are expecting paychecks, including Travis Nye. He’s hoping for the best and to avoid any loss of business.

“You never really know how far this is going to go or like what is going to happen in the future. Just do it day by day and we do what we can,” Nye said.

As a way to say thank you to local healthcare workers on the frontlines, Flyboy Donuts is offering free delivery to any nursing home or healthcare setting. You just have to use a special coupon code online.