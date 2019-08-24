Local restaurant raises money for Sioux Falls School District lunch program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A restaurant in KELOLAND is looking to help kids who may not be able to afford school lunch.

Crowds gathered in the parking lot of The Barrel House for the 3rd annual Hungry Hearts fundraiser. From a live auction and inflatables, to a rock wall and a dunk tank, people came out to help Sioux Falls students get a meal.

All the money raised at the event goes to Hungry Hearts, an organization that makes sure kids in need get a hot meal at school when they can’t afford one.

“There’s a lot of kids that are less fortunate. So, we want to make sure that they get fed. They may have only one meal a day, so I guess they can hopefully thank the Barrel House for giving them a hot meal,” Mark Fonder, the owner of The Barrel House said.

Last year, the fundraiser raised $125,000.

