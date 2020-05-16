Local restaurant helps feed frontline workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Many businesses have been showing their support for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many restaurants right now are utilizing the curbside pickup method of getting orders out to customers. That includes Roll’n Pin Cafe and Grille, who are using those orders to give back to frontline workers right now.

“Every dollar spent at our restaurant, we match at 100 percent. We have had tremendous support over the years from our hospitals and clinics and different organizations that we felt it was our time to give back to them, whose given so much to us over the years. So we are donating 100 percent, so every dime that you spend,” Michael Hillman, the manager of Roll’n Pin Cafe and Grille said.

The money matched from curbside orders and catering helps out frontline workers by giving them catered meals. Roll’n Pin’s most recent donation of over 10 thousand dollars in meals is going to a local relief clinic.

“We are making the donation to kind of fuel their services and better their well-being and make sure the community is supported during this crazy time,” Hillman said.

The restaurant has committed to matching these donations up to 100 thousand dollars.

“There’s so much that our city has to give and oftentimes, it’s easy to forget about them and take that for granted So, we want to give back to them. They’ve given us so much over the years that we just want to provide for them in their time of need right now,” Hillman said.