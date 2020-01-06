Local religious leader explains the latest proposal for the United Methodist Church

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – On Friday, the United Methodist Church announced a proposal signed by 16 leaders of the church that could split the denomination based on debates over the inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community within the church. However, no official decision has been made from the church and the debates will continue.

The proposal announced on Friday has been making the headlines and got the Methodist church trending on Twitter. However, churches want to make it clear no decision has officially been made.

Jennifer Larsen, a lay member at the First United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls, says the discussion surrounding inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community within the church has been happening for some 47 years.

Larsen says the Book of Discipline, which guides the United Methodist Church, uses language towards homosexuality that some people would like to see removed. There is also debates on the prohibition of Methodist pastors to perform same-sex marriages or identify as LGBTQ+ themselves.

“So, as concerns the debate regarding homosexuality in the United Methodist Church, there’s currently nine pieces of legislation that we know are going to be discussed,” Jennifer Larsen, a lay member at the United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls said.

Larsen says those nine pieces of legislation will be discussed and possibly voted on during the United Methodist Church general conference in May of this year. The proposal made on Friday could be added as a tenth debate.

