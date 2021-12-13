Local Red Cross members responding to area hit by tornadoes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit several states on Friday.

19 volunteers from the American Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas Region are in the process of deploying to the area.

Most will be in Kentucky where the governor said at least 74 people were killed.

Tom Henley caught a plane Monday at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, but it’s not for a vacation.

“I know I’m walking into a war zone or what could be a war zone,” American Red Cross volunteer Tom Henley said.

The Red Cross volunteer is making his way to Kentucky to offer spiritual care.

“With disasters like this there’s a lot of injury, a lot of death and there’s a lot of grieving that’s going on,” Henley said.

Volunteers from the region are also helping with mass feeding and sheltering.

“I think anybody that’s been watching the news over the weekend Saturday, Sunday, even this morning has seen that the devastation is far reaching and I don’t think any of us have a grasp of the level of devastation because we’re not there, we’re back here looking in,” Executive Director of the Eastern SD Chapter of the American Red Cross Patty Brooks said.

There are ways for you to help here at home. You could donate money to the Red Cross or you could find an upcoming blood drive.

Henley will miss a holiday tradition to volunteer.

“It will be the first Christmas that my wife and I have not been together,” Henley said.

But the decision to go was not difficult.

Henley, an ordained minister and chaplain for first responders, feels called to help others.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Henley said.

Henely’s wife is also a Red Cross volunteer.