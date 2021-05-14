Local realty company helps with outdoor renovations at Camp Leif Ericson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Camp Leif Ericson is getting ready for the summer with some special volunteers.

Realtor Destinie Marshall spends most of her days inside selling homes. Now, she’s spending a day outside digging into nature.

“It’s going to be some great, hard work, but I’m excited to give back,” Marshall said.

From cleaning park benches, to painting, employees with Keller Williams realty are branching out to help Camp Leif Ericson Day.

“We have over 100 agents here giving back to the community. We closed our doors and we’re just really wanting to give back to Sioux Falls,” Marshall said.

This is a part of the company’s annual ‘Red Day.’ All agents worldwide close for the day and help an organization in need.

“So from food pantries, to cleaning up parks and stuff like that,” Marshall said.

Camp Director Mike Murphy says this help is crucial in getting the camp ready for summer.

“We have over 60 acres of camp property we need to get ready for those kids, and having a hundred plus volunteers come out to help us just has a huge impact,” Murphy said.

There are six camp staff members helping lead the volunteers in their chores. He says after last year, he can’t wait to return to a bit of normalcy.

“We’re obviously taking some precautions around COVID, but we are definitely turning back more toward a traditional summer out here,” Murphy said.

And the one day they put aside to fix things up means whole summer that kids can enjoy.

“For them to be willing to take time out of their day really means a lot to us that they’re willing to go that far to help,” Murphy said.

“I love to be able to see the impact we have on the park before and after bringing all of us together – even just for one day,” Marshall said.

Leif Ericson currently has 2,600 kids signed up for camp and registration is currently open.