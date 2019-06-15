Local reaction to Grand Falls expansion and renovation project

LARCHWOOD, I.A. (KELO) — A big gambling and entertainment destination in KELOLAND is about to get even bigger.

Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort will begin the $10 million expansion project later this month.

A $1.5 million renovation will be for a sportsbook and an entertainment venue with live music on the casino floor.

Plus, there will be an RV park and hotel expansion with a price tag of $8.5 million.

Betty Hodge visits Grand Falls Casino about once a week.

Volk: Do you have a favorite machine here?

Hodge: I have a couple.

The Sioux Falls woman will soon have another option for gaming with a new sportsbook on its way.

“I might consider it. I used to once in a while on my favorite team the Raiders,” Bette Hodge said.

“Sports and music bring everyone together so when the sports betting bill was passed in Iowa we jumped right on it and we’re excited for it,” John said.

But the new sportsbook and entertainment venue won’t be the only changes visitors will notice in the future.

The expansion will bring 63 more hotel rooms and 25 more campsites.

As work gets underway on the multi-million dollar project, don’t worry:

“Our operation will not be impeded at all by the renovation or expansion so during this time everything will remain as is and be open for business,” Grand Falls Casino Marketing Director Damon John said.

That’s good news for customers like Hodge.

“It’s all progress and we can’t knock that,” Hodge said.

Work on the sportsbook and entertainment venue will wrap up in August of this year.

Construction on the hotel rooms and RV park will start in September and be completed next summer.