Local project makes it into Roads and Bridges Magazine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Open this month’s issue of Roads and Bridges Magazine and you’ll find a Sioux Falls project.

The historic 8th Street Bridge made the list of the top ten bridge projects in the country.

The more than $7 million rehabilitation of the old bridge came in at number four.

The bridge was built more than one hundred years ago. The reconstruction kept the design intact including the arches which are now lit up at night.

Public Works Director Mark Cotter is cited in the article which says the bridge will last another 75 years.