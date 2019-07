SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- You don't have to look far to see how the ongoing trade dispute between China is impacting households in KELOLAND, just check the cupboards in your kitchen. Local companies that build those cabinets are calling out China for harming their industry.

Members of the American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance are calling on the International Trade Commission and the U.S. Commerce Department to take tough action on China. They say China, by subsidizing its kitchen cabinet products, has unfairly been muscling its way into U.S. markets. And now they're calling on U.S. Senator Mike Rounds to help make their case.