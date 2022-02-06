SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman wants to spread a message of acceptance, diversity and natural beauty with a photoshoot this Black History Month.

For photographer Maggie Sweets… celebrating diversity involves a snap from her camera.

“I just wanted to do a photoshoot kind of highlighting the skin that we’re all in,” said Sweets, owner of Maggie Sweets Photography.

Saturday’s shoot has great importance for her and her personal story.

“Sioux Falls has so much diversity, I’m an immigrant myself, I came here from Ethiopia, I know how diverse Sioux Falls is, and so I just wanted to highlight that for the girls and age group,” Sweets said.

The photo shoot dubbed “Shades of Beauty” featured high school-aged models of diverse backgrounds celebrating body positivity and diversity.

“Being able to let people know that a movement like this is an important one for this generation and future generations,” model Nicole Lin said.

Sweets collaborated with two local business owners for makeup and hair for the shoot. The goal was to let the girls’ natural beauty shine through.

“It’s all about the natural in us, you wanna be okay being in your own body, you don’t have to have flamboyance, you can still look natural,” said Tonasha Stowers.

Tonasha Stowers, cosmetologist & owner of Beauty by Tonasha, did the models’ hair. The opportunity to celebrate individuality was a driving factor for the participating models.

“I can show my culture and just be with other girls who are proud of where they come from and proud of how they look, I’m just so glad I can be a part of something like this,” model Kyriah Woods said.