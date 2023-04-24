HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Little Otto Hartman is in for a check-up as well as his four-month shots. His mother Desirae Hartman says she heeds the doctor’s expertise when it comes to Otto’s immunizations.

“I go based on his pediatrician’s recommendations, and he gets the vaccinations that she recommends and that will keep him healthy and safe,” Hartman said.

Dr. Bianca Johnson is Otto’s pediatrician. She says vaccinated kids are safer kids.

“We know that these vaccinations are very effective, and they help protect our most vulnerable population in pediatrics from preventable diseases,” Johnson said.

“She knows better than me ’cause she went to school for it, so I trust her recommendations,” Hartman said.

Vaccines have tremendous potential, and there are consequences for not receiving them.

“We are becoming increasingly worried with the decreased vaccination rates in some parts of the country, that some of these illnesses that we have had great protection against here in the past are now going to start to creep up again,” Johnson said. “So more important now more than ever to make sure that those babies are getting their immunizations on schedule.”

It’s not hard to find less-than-trustworthy health information. If you have concerns or questions, it’s best to reach out to a pediatrician.

“My biggest recommendation or piece of advice for parents is to talk to their pediatrician, develop a good relationship with somebody that you trust, and we will try to point you in the direction of good, safe information,” Johnson said.

Monday marks the start of National Infant Immunization Week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a page on its website dedicated to helping you zero in on credible information about vaccines.