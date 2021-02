SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A big donation for a local organization that supports victims of human trafficking: MarketBeat is donating a total of $31,000 to Call to Freedom.

The donation is a direct result of the company’s pledge to donate $1.00 for every burger sold at all 24 competing restaurants in this years Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

The Burger Battle had 24 competing restaurants this year with Papa Woody’s Fired Pizza winning the big prize.