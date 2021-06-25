Local nurseries see struggle during the drought

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hot temperatures and a lack of rain have taken their toll on yards and gardens.

Oakridge Nursery in Brandon is keeping things green by watering 4-5 hours per day. Chloe Brown splits her time between Oakridge and Cherry Rock Farms, and helps in her mom’s garden.

She says her vegetables are struggling with the heat.

“Peppers, even tomatoes, even though they’re dry and heat loving plants this heat has still put a number on them. We’re still struggling,” Brown said.

Oakridge owner Daemon Coughlin explains how to help your yard bounce back, later today on KELOLAND News.