Local nonprofits benefit from 12 Days of Giving

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Scheels in Sioux Falls is helping local nonprofits through its 12 Days of Giving campaign.

Scheels is giving away more than $37,000 to a total of 12 local charities, including one $10,000 grand prize. Scheels is accepting nominations until midnight Wednesday night.

“We have a Google Forms link on our Instagram bio and our Facebook page. Anybody can go click that link and just type in their favorite non-profit and I get the awesome job of sorting through all the thousands of votes and figuring out who our top-12 are,” events coordinator Jenna Schlapkohl said.

Scheels will announce the first of its 12 winners on December 5th.

If you’d like to nominate a local non-profit for the 12 Days of Giving campaign, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 