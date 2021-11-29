Local nonprofits benefit from 12 Days of Giving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Scheels in Sioux Falls is helping local nonprofits through its 12 Days of Giving campaign.

Scheels is giving away more than $37,000 to a total of 12 local charities, including one $10,000 grand prize. Scheels is accepting nominations until midnight Wednesday night.

“We have a Google Forms link on our Instagram bio and our Facebook page. Anybody can go click that link and just type in their favorite non-profit and I get the awesome job of sorting through all the thousands of votes and figuring out who our top-12 are,” events coordinator Jenna Schlapkohl said.

Scheels will announce the first of its 12 winners on December 5th.

If you’d like to nominate a local non-profit for the 12 Days of Giving campaign, click HERE.