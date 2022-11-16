SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is spreading some holiday cheer to local nonprofit organizations.

Tens of thousands of dollars will be distributed to a dozen nonprofit organizations during the Scheels Giving Campaign.

“This year, we’re doing $40,000. We’re going to split that up evenly to 12 local nonprofits,” Scheels Social Media Manager Jenna Schlapkohl said.

Voting is now open, allowing you to nominate your favorite local nonprofit.

“Any local nonprofit could be a recipient of the money, so just log on, whoever your favorite nonprofit is and give them a vote,” Schlapkohl said.

“There might be people, especially right now, that might not have their own funds to give but it gets everybody included, involved in being able to nominate a nonprofit,” B-Squad Dog Rescue Director Mandi Haase said.

B-Squad Dog Rescue in Brandon was among last year’s winners. The organization fosters, transports, and finds forever homes for at-risk dogs.

“So they actually funded three entire transports where we could go down to Missouri and pick up commercial breeder release dogs and that actually ended up saving over 300 dogs,” Haase said.

Director Mandi Haase hopes the nonprofit makes the cut this year, too.

“We would greatly appreciate the support, yes,” Haase said.

The Giving Campaign doesn’t end with 12 organizations. The overall winner will have an opportunity to pay it forward.

“So we’re going to split it up evenly, $3,250 to all 12, and then we just really want that top vote-getter to be able to also pay it forward, so we have a spare $1,000 for them to choose who to give to,” Schlapkohl said.

Providing 13 local organizations a reason to celebrate Giving Tuesday.

Last year, Scheels unveiled one winner per day for 12 consecutive days. This year, all 12 winning nonprofits will be announced on Giving Tuesday, November 29th.

You have until this Friday to nominate a nonprofit.