Local musicians dueling the pandemic

LAKE POINSETT, S.D. (KELO) — The pandemic has hit local musicians hard. We introduced you to the Dueling Duo back in 2017 when they hit 1,000 shows. This year, it’s been hard for the guys to find work because of COVID-19.

Ryan Merriam and Andy Gibson are known as the Dueling Duo. Pre-COVID, you could catch them playing at fundraisers for nonprofits almost every weekend across South Dakota.

“We do 2-3 a week. So 120 or so at the end of the year. So not this year,” Gibson said.

This year started out loud as ever but quieted down in March as gatherings began shutting down during the pandemic.

“We went blank from the middle of March to July 2nd. That’s very unusual for us. March and April in particular are fundraiser season. It’s not unusual for us to work 9-10 in both of those months,” Merriam said.

Performing is their full-time job leaving both Merriam and Gibson out of work.

“Tough for us but tough for the organizations you’re working for. Fire departments that are counting on you to help them raise money to help the community, save the community when somebody needs it,” Merriam said.

Merriam says a lot of their events benefit local fire departments or youth sports organizations.

Bookings are starting to pick up again like this outdoor performance at Lake Poinsett from this past weekend.

“Everybody has to try to work and try to find a way to work. If people want to hire us, I guess Ryno and I are going to be there. We have a bottle of Lysol on stage. We have hand sanitizers,” Gibson said.

The duo is trying to be as safe as possible but they say they need to make money to put food on the table.

“I got to pay my bills. If you don’t have to go somewhere and you can still pay your bills, God bless you. I’m proud of you but I got to work. This is my job and it’s been a great job for 11 years and I hope it doesn’t go away,” Merriam said.

On the other hand, he hopes the pandemic finds an ending soon.

The Dueling Duo usually plays with utility-man Dan Witte. Witte isn’t playing with the group during the pandemic.