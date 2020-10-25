Local musician partners up to create online music series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society are starting up an online music series for children. They partnered with local musician Phil Baker to create the online music series that will feature original music from Baker. Funding for the program comes from a grant from the South Dakota Arts Council as well as support from First Bank and Trust.

“We decided to create a program called “the Music Maker in Me” and it’s really designed for kids aged four, five, six, seven, right around that age range and created some new songs and some songs that I’ve done before, original music, but the idea is just to get kids excited about music, to have a little fun, especially if they’re at home learning, this is maybe something they could do at their own home,” local musician Phil Baker said.

The series will start November 6th with a live performance from Baker. The final episode will air on November 23rd. You’ll be able to watch on the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society’s Facebook page, and each video will be archived on their YouTube channel.