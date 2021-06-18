Local mission trip serves Sioux Falls community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local congregations and organizations are teaming up for a unique mission service.

You won’t have to look hard to find these flowers in downtown Sioux Falls. One youth mission group, led by Sandy Bevren, spent the afternoon writing prayer cards and potting flowers to give to the community.

“Every time they see that plant, they’ll think of those kids, and read the messages and just have a reminder of what it means to be a business owner or a business employee in Sioux Falls. And then think back to the kids who are thankful for their work,” assistant director and marketing development with Tre Ministries Isabelle Masloski said.

The group delivered the flowers throughout Phillips Avenue and prayed as they went.

“I think this is important to do this in our own city because there’s so much need no matter where we go, so this just kind of makes it more personal,” Megan Richardson said.

Usually, the youth group heads to different states for their missions, but COVID-19 sparked a new opportunity.

“It all kind of started staying in Sioux Falls, kind of because of COVID. We didn’t know if we’d be able to travel and stuff. And there’s a lot of brokenness in that. And we’re able to bring joy to the community and this peace,” Kendra Johnson said.

Each project focuses on a different theme. Today, the lesson was about support—for everyone in the city.

“You can think about all these other cities that need help but you don’t think about your own city that needs help because you’re in your own bubble and you’re so comfortable,” Isaiah Neve said.

Support that people can appreciate every day in downtown.