Local manufacturing company making ventilator parts

Nationally, ventilators remain a critical need in the battle of COVID-19. Worries over a shortage continue to plague hospitals as we try to avoid a surge in cases. A local company is boosting the supply chain.

If you’re familiar with Dakotaland Manufacturing, you probably know the company makes parts for fire trucks, rescue vehicles, and power systems. Now it’s stepping in to help make sure the nation has enough ventilators for people who need them.

It takes a lot of moving parts for Dakotaland Manufacturing to make pieces of a machine.

“When a crisis like this comes about, we’re excited to take these capabilities and turn it into the greater good,” Chris Hamm, general manager, said.

Now workers are building various components for ventilators. Dakotaland president, Matt Erfman, says those parts include housings, base plates, cathode assemblies, air chambers, manifolds, and brackets. Another local manufacturer will assemble them and feed them into a national and global supply chain.

Brady Mallory: “Could you have ever predicted your company would have to adapt in this way and focus operations to make ventilators to help people?”

Matt Erfman: “I think we’d be lying if we said we saw this coming.”

The work started last week.

Brady Malloy: “Your employees and all the people who work hard every day and take pride in their jobs as a local business. How do they feel about potentially having their products on the front lines, nationwide, like this?”

Chris Hamm: “They’re very proud.”

COVID-19 remains a global problem, but each day we see local companies step up. It takes a lot of willing people to help build a solution.

“We try to live by that every day. Building better processes, better products, better people, better communities. I feel like we’re really living that right now,” Erfman said.