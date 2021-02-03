Local man wins fishing tournament at just the right time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A record number of anglers participated in Ice Fish Fest at Catfish Bay on Saturday.

A local drywaller won the competition with a 2.78 pound largemouth bass. David Havermann and his son were competing in the 10th annual tournament for the first time and were a bit late to the party.

“He was pushing the shack and I was pulling it and I happened to look around us and there was no one going where we were. We were the only two going where we were at and we ended up marking fish the moment we got there,” David Havermann said.

“He got out here, got out here late, had never seen the lake before and ultimately he had some strategy as to where he went and he found out after the fact that he wasn’t in the good spot,” Jim Bruns said.

That spot netted Havermann the top prize of $5,000, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. We’ll have that story tonight on KELOLAND News.