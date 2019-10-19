Local law enforcement reminding hunters to be safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law enforcement is reminding drivers and hunters alike, to stay safe this hunting season. You could see pheasant hunting season has started on social media today.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted on Twitter Saturday morning, reminding drivers to slow down.
Also this morning, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety posted this reminder to treat both dogs and landowners well, posting quote “Make this a memorable day for ALL the right reasons.”
Pheasant season lasts until January 5th.