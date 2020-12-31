Local law enforcement prepares for New Year’s Eve saturation patrol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The last few hours of 2020 are ticking down. As people prepare to ring in the New Year, law enforcement will be out to make sure people celebrate responsibly.

“There will be a saturation patrol. I’m not sure how many officers will be participating in that, but there will be some directed enforcement in the area of DWIs,” Sgt. Nick Butler with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is joining the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition in a special effort to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road.