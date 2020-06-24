Local Korean War Veteran receives mysterious gift

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Decades after the Korean War, a local veteran received a mysterious gift from the country where he once served.

After spending the winter in Texas, Luther Dappen came home to a shipment he wasn’t expecting with 25 boxes filled with 2,500 protective masks.

“What am I supposed to do with them. I didn’t get any directions or anything, but I know they were meant for Korean War Veterans,” Korean War Veteran Luther Dappen said.

Dappen sent 46 of the masks to veterans that are with the Korean War Association.

“I did get two of them back though. That’s not too bad out of 46 veterans our age,” Dappen said.

Dappen also donated masks to the Flandreau nursing home, assisted living and local law enforcement.

“I think that says exactly what Luther is all about. He got something that was unexpected to him and of course he thought of the people that are right here in his community-to take them to us, the hospital, the nursing home, the police department got some. That’s who Luther is. He thinks about the people that are in his community first,” sheriff Troy Wellman said.

Dappen also thought about the hospital.

“He is a godsend to have the mindset to not only take in a donation of 2,500, which again I did not know the exact total that he had first received, but to then just have that motivation to go out and reach out to all of these locations and try and find a way in which he could try and help. So, just amazing,” Hospital administrator Scott Hargens said.

It’s been 70 years since the Korean War began, but this Veteran’s advice to others remains the same.

There’s old soldiers and bold soldiers, but they’re aren’t any old bold soldiers. That use to be statement. Take care of yourself.

Dappen also donated 10 of the 25 boxes to the VA in Sioux Falls.