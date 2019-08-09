Local IPSO Gallery hosts show inspired by county fairs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The ad agency Fresh Produce is taking a ‘fresh’ approach to it’s IPSO gallery in Downtown Sioux Falls. They’re saying ‘come one, come all’ to their new county fair inspired gallery that they call ‘White Ribbon.’

Typically, you’d have to go outside to have fun at the fair, but Ted Heeren and his team over at Fresh Produce are bringing a little bit inside to their IPSO Gallery studio.

“The excitement of the county fair and the idea of it has always been, kind of, and important thing to this part of the world,” Co-Founder of Fresh Produce Ted Heeren said.

There’s only one major difference at this one.

“There’s not going to be any rides,” Heeren said.

Inspired by the Sioux Empire Craft show they visited last year, they decided to get crafty themselves.

“Often times, you are pushing yourself outside of the comfort zone. That’s kind of the whole point of entering the fair, and so we wanted to create that kind of experience,” Heeren said.

By challenging artists like Eli Show to submit unique works that they wouldn’t typically create.

“Making stuff from an outsider art perspective, a more folk art sort of way. I think a lot of people who entered the show really ran with that idea,” Show said.

Show is submitting this stool he made with his wife. He wanted to make a piece that could be utilized instead of being looked at.

“I guess a lot of my stuff doesn’t normally get… interacted with as much. This has to, actually, feel good to use. It’s more of a utility piece,” Show said.

All in hopes to earn the coveted white ribbon.

“That’s the participation ribbon. I remember in track and field day, you know at the potato race, you get a white ribbon for showing up….

And it’s only ‘fair’ that everyone is a winner.

“When it comes to arts and creativity, showing up is something to be celebrated,” Heeren said.

And with their largest number of artists, 40 participating, that truly is something to celebrate.

“There should be a lot of people here. So it’s nice to kind of talk about the art when you get the chance to,” Show said.

“That’s what IPSO Gallery is all about: It’s exploring the value and the utility of arts and creativity in our daily lives,” Heeren said.

Other attractions at the gallery include fair food and a pie judging competition. It goes from 6 to 8 tonight and runs until October 31st. If you’d like to know more, you can visit Fresh Produce’s website.