Local ingredients for local brews

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. & VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Local breweries are a place many people visit on hot, summer evenings. But have you ever wondered where the ingredients in their beers come from?

From the field straight to a glass in your hand, the hops in many of your favorite local brews also have local roots.

Lee Anderson and his family run a field to glass brewery near Valley Springs.

“What you’re standing in is my field and what I’m shooting for is an experience out here that you can taste,” Lee Anderson with A Homestead Brew said.

Anderson says at least one ingredient in each of the beers he brews is one that he grew himself.

“Hopefully you can walk through here and see some of the different things that we’re using in our brews. I’ve got rhubarb around here, I’ve got blackberries, I’ve got peaches, I’ve got plum trees,” Anderson said.

Those ingredients and his hops are then brewed into a beer and poured in the taproom.

“Literally taste that in a glass. This is all my hard work and I hope people can appreciate it,” Anderson said.

Herds to Hops is another local family farm working to give that locally grown experience.

“We have seven different varieties of hops, I do believe at this time and two of them are a trademark hops,” Troy Grovenborg and Carli Baker with Herds to Hops Farms said.

They grow hops to supply local breweries like Woodgrain Brewing.

Lauren Soulek: What do you think is the most rewarding thing about hops farming?

Groven and Baker: Drinking the beer. I was gonna say the beer. Being able to come down to a bar, being able to come down to a brewery and drink beer that we know, hey, this is ours. And having people go, ‘oh, I know where that is, you’re just on the west side of town.

These farmers also shared with us the intricacies of growing hops.