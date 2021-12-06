Local hot sauce company brings bold flavors to customers across the country

WHITE, S.D. (KELO) — Sending bold flavors around the country is the mission behind a unique company in White, South Dakota.

Creating new hot sauces has been a life long passion for Nick Curry, co-owner of Halogi Hot Sauce.

In just one year, he has taken his passion from just a hobby, to a national brand.

“I got to try hot sauce when I was young and It was totally a unique experience for me, something that was above and beyond anything I had encountered and it became an obsession,” said Curry.

That obsession was just a hobby until last year. When the pandemic hit, Nick Curry found himself unemployed.

“I couldn’t find work anywhere, then a couple months rolled by and my wife and kids got be a bottling kit for fathers day and with the time I had on my hands I thought lets make some labels make it look real, like something you could get off the shelf at a store,” said Curry.

He gave it to friends, and they started to ask how they could get more. That’s when this hot sauce venture began to grow.

“I tried it myself just organically through a friend and loved it and came to the table to see what this was all about and was so sold with the idea that I said alright I want to bring my small business experience,” said Luke Davidson, co-owner and business facilitator.

When co-owner and business facilitator Luke Davidson joined Halogi, Curry was selling about 400 bottles a month. Now he’s labeling even more.

“I never thought it would be something that I would turn into a business but as sales started increasing out of my kitchen and I knew I was on to something that I could potently start making an income from, I didn’t expect to be where we are for another maybe two years or so,” said Curry.

“I really think in the next ten years you’ll see the Halogi brand become a very common household thing. Our sauces are truly something special, there’s a Halogi there for everyone,” said Davidson.

You can find it in several stores across the state including Flavor in Brookings. But, you can also find all their different sauces on their website.