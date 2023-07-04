SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Coney Island wasn’t the only place that saw a hot dog eating competition.

Credo’s Pub hosted its own contest. Four competitors raced to see who could eat three hot dogs the fastest.

Following the competition, the pub also featured a three pound hot dog and a cornhole competition.

Not only was the competition to have some fun, but to give back to a kidney foundation that hits close to owner Dave Birger.

“My son was involved in an incident in town here and lost his life last fall, but the blessing out of the thing was he was able to donate a kidney to somebody to help him live,” Credo’s Pub owner Dave Birger said.

The $100 entry fee had 50 percent of the proceeds go to the kidney foundation. The pub also ran deals on tap beer and food with money going towards the foundation.