Local group celebrates 52 years of Fourth of July activities

This year will mark the 52nd year that the Sioux Falls Jaycees have been hosting Fourth of July activities for the community.

Normally the Fourth of July project including fireworks that the Jaycees plan costs around $35,000. About 10 years ago, their fireworks show almost fizzled out because they didn’t get the help with funding that they needed.

KELOLAND first met Edith Arneson and her daughter Grace in 2016, when they shared their story about taking over the Fourth of July show with the Jaycees.

Last year, the fireworks show was cancelled due to weather.

Sunday, they shared their story once again to remind people about their holiday festivities at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and to tell you the fireworks show will once again be lighting up the Sioux Falls sky. As we approach the country’s birthday, earlier today she brought up veterans.

“Our family believes that our men and women have paid the price once and the Fourth of July was in grave danger of being nonexistent with the Jaycees because of funding and we didn’t want to see that happen. It’s the only firework show here in Sioux Falls, really, other than the country clubs,” Edith Arneson with the Sioux Falls Jaycees said.

The Jaycees are still about $5,000 short in their funding, though.