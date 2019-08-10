Local grocery store hosts block party for community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local grocery store is looking to bring community members together in Sioux Falls. Co-Op Natural Foods held their fourth annual block party this afternoon.
From grilled food to coffee and fresh produce, several vendors had stands people could come to.
Organizers say they hope the event brings people together.
“It’s just a wonderful place for people to gather and enjoy local food, local music, local musicians and local makers, and really interject some fun, excitement and a little bit of money back into their local economy by participating in events like this,” Patrick Sayler, General Manager said.
If you haven’t made it out to the party, Sayler says the event will be running until 8 p.m. on Saturday.