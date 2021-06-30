Local golf course hosts Drive, Putt and Chip qualifier

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of local kids are putting their golf skills to the test at Drive, Putt and Chip.

About 85 boys and girls across eight divisions stepped up to the tee and onto the green at Elmwood Golf Course for Drive, Chip and Putt.

“There’s a lot of tough competition out here. A lot of younger kids getting started, maybe their first time golfing in this event,” Minnesota PGA Section Player Development Manager Catherine Wagner said.

11-year-old Grant Endahl isn’t new to the game.

“I started golfing when I was about two,” 11-year-old Grant Endahl said.

He says the toughest part of Drive, Chip and Putt has nothing to do with golf.

“It feels like everybody’s watching you, but really only your parents are,” Endahl said.

“It definitely challenges each skill that you need to play the game of golf, starting with the driving then on to chipping and then putting at different lengths as well,” Wagner said.

The short-game accounts for two-thirds of the competition. The closer you put it to the hole, the more points you earn, including 25 points for putting it in the cup.

“You know the short game is always tough for not even kids, I would say adults as well,” Wagner said.

Endahl found success on the green, collecting more than half his points putting.

“I made two out of the three,” Endahl said.

Endahl won the 10-11 year old division, advancing to the sub-regional in North Dakota. The top three at that event move on to the regional in Colorado. The winner out west earns a spot in the national finals at Augusta National Golf Club. Grant had this to say about possibly playing the week of The Masters.

“Very exciting,” Endahl said.

The sub-regional is August 13th in Oxbow, North Dakota, while the regional is September 19th in Parker, Colorado. The national finals are set for Sunday, April 3rd, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia.