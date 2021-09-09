Local food drive looks to stock the shelves at Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A food drive competition is looking to come up big for Feeding South Dakota.

Scheels and Paws Pet Resort are collecting food for Feeding South Dakota.

“Anything dry food that can be stored on a shelf, we will take it,” Scheels Events Coordinator Jenna Schlapkohl said.

“Anything that’s shelf stable. This is a competition by weight, so canned goods are always a good idea,” Paws Pet Resort Owner Jeanine Hoff Lubben said.

A love of dogs brought the two sides together.

“We went to their dock diving event and then they came to our hunt expo and so the relationship has just been building all summer. This is just the effects of that,” Schlapkohl said.

This is a friendly competition, but Hoff Lubben says it’s an important one.

“I think both Paws Pet Resort and Scheels feel really strongly that businesses should be about more than making money, they should be about giving back. Unfortunately this is a fairly big need in our community, so it was an easy topic to get on board with,” Hoff Lubben said.

Each side hopes you help tip the scale in their favor in the fight against hunger.

“As many cans as possible. Paws Pet Resort, they’re going to come out guns a blazing and so we’ve got to step up our game. I’m thinking like 500 pieces of food,” Schlapkohl said.

“As much as possible. We have shelves at both of our lobbies and so to see those overflowing I think is the goal,” Hoff Lubben said.

This is a competition. The wager? The losing team must provide a few employees to work one hour at the winning store.

“So if Paws loses they will come here and they will help fold shirts, which is a daunting task if you’ve ever walked through our store,” Schlapkohl said.

“I think if the Scheels team ends up at Paws Pet Resort we will have them cleaning rooms. Hopefully they don’t get too sidetracked with playing with dogs and puppies,” Hoff Lubben said.

The food drive competition runs through the end of September.

If you’d like to donate, Scheels has a bin in customer service, while Paws Pet Resort has shelves in both of its lobbies.