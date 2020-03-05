Local food business brings a sweet spin to Coronavirus talk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Coronavirus has been making a lot of headlines all over the world, and one Sioux Falls business is trying to raise awareness with a sweet spin.

The owners of the CNC Food Factory decided to bring a little fun talk about the coronavirus by inventing their very own donuts with a one day treatment plan.

CNC Food Factory brought the first taste of the coronavirus to South Dakota, only this time it’s a little sweeter and comes in a baked pastry.

The coronavirus donut gives a kick of spice to those who bite into it, but don’t worry, there’s an antidote.

“We also have the vaccine that goes with it, the RX donut here, that’s got milk chocolate in it to cure a little bit of the cayenne that’s coming out of the coronavirus donut. And then the end result, we have what we call the ‘poopy kisses’ donut. That’s a Hershey’s kiss inside milk chocolate, kind of showing you the end result, accented with a little bit of corn,” CNC Food Factory owner, Andrew Brown said.

Owners Andrew and Stephanie Brown of CNC Food Factory say they invented the donuts last week to take some tension off of the worry surrounding the coronavirus.

“Just trying to find the laughter in something that seems to be a little crazy sometimes. Bring some peace to the world,” Stephanie and Andrew Brown said.

And their donuts are certainly unique.

“We’ve tried to find something like it and there’s nothing like it, so I will say it’s a first for our state,” Andrew Brown said.