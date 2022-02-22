BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– The eyes of the world were on Olympic figure skating the past couples weeks, as records were broken and many dreams came true. Now, some KELOLAND skaters are preparing for a competition of their own.

Skaters in Brookings, and four other clubs across South Dakota and Minnesota are preparing for the Prairie Polar Blast competition coming up this weekend. Of the 63 skaters competing, 18 are from Brookings.

Brookings skaters are lacing up for another day of practice, running routines and getting themselves prepared for their home competition.

“I like the adrenaline it gives me, like it can be stressful and it can be nerve raking but most of the time its really fun to just like get all ready and compete in front of those judges and do your absolute best,” said Cloe Barber, skater.

“This is my first competition,” said Brystal Barber, skater.

Ariana: Are you excited?

Brystal: Yes!

Skaters have been preparing for this competition since November and they have put in countless hours of hard work.

“Whenever we can. Sometimes we practice our moves at show practice,” said Ruby Barber, skater.

But to these skaters and their coaches, all the hard work is well worth it.

“Probably just feeling my best when I get off the ice. I’ve never been like need to get first place, its just like okay like my only goal for this routine is to not fall,” said Clare Strong, skater.

“My favorite part about coaching competitions is just being able to watch them accomplish new skills or skate a clean program to show all their hard work has paid off,” said Anna Starr, coach.

The skaters have been watching the Olympics and are proud to see their sport recognized on an international level.

“It like gives us some credibility just because a lot of people don’t like think about figure skating as honestly even being a sport, and then they see this like all these people on the Olympics and doing really well and doing these really difficult things and they are oh wow, I understand now,” said Cloe.

Skaters and coaches say it was hard to see some of the issues surrounding the Olympic figure skating this year, but they are taking away lessons from that.

“It was really hard to see that the coaches and adults in those skaters lives maybe put them up to that, and I like to think that you know as a coach its important to kind of be a positive role model and be a good leader for your skaters because they really ultimately do look up to you,” said Katie Bratberg, coach and competition director.

The skating competition will be happening this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Larson Ice Center in Brookings.