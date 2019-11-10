Local farmers share their struggles with this year’s corn harvest

PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — Weather has been challenging for farmers this year. Tonight we bring you an update on the corn harvest.

KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek met with two corner farmers who say this season has been frustrating. Both of the farmers said the struggles surrounding the corn harvest this year are all centered around moisture.

Moisture on the corn means they have to dry it before it can be stored or sold. On top of the moisture struggle, there is now a depletion of propane available for the farmers to use to run their dryers.

Despite these challenges, the farmers are doing their best to stay positive because they say its all a part of the job.

“My dad made it through the downturn, the economic crisis of the 80s. My grandfather made it through the 30s. So, why can’t I make it through this, you know,” Walt Bones, a farmer in Turner County said.

Bones says he was able to finish harvesting on Thursday, but his corn still has some drying to do.

Coming later tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10 p.m., hear from Bones and a Mount Vernon farmer about what this harder corn harvest means for them.