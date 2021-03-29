Local farmers create oat brand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fifth-generation family farm in KELOLAND is gearing up to launch an oat brand this summer.

The Sumption family farm started in Frederick, South Dakota in 1882. The fifth-generation farm has mainly focused on corn and soybean crops, but is now bringing back oats after many years without it.

“Oats is a crop I really wanted to get back into because there’s a lot of environmental benefits to its soil health benefits, the rotations being able to cover crop differently. So it was a good fit for that crop. And then, you know, the next step was where does oats fit in and for, you know, the consumer,” Taylor Sumption said.

That’s where the idea for Anthem Oats began, a new line of oats that will be available to customers nationwide this summer.

Taylor and his 4 brothers have been working on the idea for 8 years.

“There’s, there’s a big disconnect between consumers and ag producers and, you know, As farmers, we did kind of a terrible job at telling our story for a few generations. And there’s, there’s a gap there between what we do and what the consumers are looking for,” Taylor said.

Consumer studies revealed consumers are looking for sustainable, environmentally friendly products with a connection– all things the Sumption family hopes to provide for customers.

“They can, they can see our farm, they know us, they can ask questions. We’re not a big, you know, faceless corporation. They know every oat that’s in our product came from this farm, you know, and we take a lot of pride in what we do,” Taylor said.

Taylor says bringing back the oats has been beneficial to the farm, and his wife Cassandra’s help has made the transition a little easier.

“He’s kind of juggling two things at once here. So I’m just here to help him as much as I can,” Cassandra Sumption said.

Products including steel cut, old fashioned and minute oats are expected to be available to customers this June.

“My dream is that I think the future of family farms really hinges on, on this vertical integration, adding value to crops we grow in South Dakota. That’s what’s going to save our small communities. That’s what’s going to keep family farmers doing what we’re doing now,” Taylor said.

