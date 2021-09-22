Local farmers begin soybean harvest before rain delays

ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) — You may have seen more combines out in the soybean fields last week, as the fall harvest season has begun for some farmers. However, the rains early this week postponed harvest by a couple days.

Craig Converse started harvesting on Sunday, when he was able to cut his first 50 acres of soybeans. Although the rains delayed his work, he is still ahead of the normal harvest schedule.

“Normally I would say we are still about a week ahead of normal from really starting harvest and the dry weather we’ve had this year and a lot of the heat has really accelerated harvest, so we are actually ahead of normal, so we’ve got a lot of time, we’re sitting pretty good,” Converse said.

The Soybean Processors saw a decrease in trucks hauling beans on Monday and Tuesday, but they are hopeful for more by the end of the week.

“I think, looking at the long term forecast, as long as it hasn’t changed since I looked at it, I think we will see a lot of activity picking up Wednesday, Thursday and through the weekend,” Kari VanderWal, Soybean Procurement Manager, said.

Although soybean harvest may be delayed a couple days, farmers are still excited to see the rain.

“It’s certainly a welcome to see rain be able to replenish the soil supply and ground moisture here. We’ve really had a dry year, so any rain is welcome this time of year.” said Converse.

However, getting too much rain can be a problem during soybean harvest.

“Beans need to be dry and they pick up moisture from the rain really easily so if we get into some wet cycles where we get say like a week of wet weather or something, that can really start to delay harvest and then we can start to run into trouble because as the days get shorter too, we just get less hours a day to harvest,” said Converse.

“It expands the pod and the pods can burst and put the beans on the ground. so the challenge for the farmer is to get out there as quick as they can after rain conditions fit and try to salvage any beans that might be popping those pods,” said VanderWal.

“It isn’t over until, like I say, the crops put away and out of the field that we can be for sure what we have,” said Converse.