WORTHING, S.D. (KELO) — It’s spooky season in KELOLAND and one local farm is your destination for a good scare.

From haunted trails to seeing horror movies come to life in the hayloft, you can experience all the scream-inducing attractions at a haunted farm just a few miles south of Sioux Falls.

This may just look like your average farm. But after dark, this farm becomes a hair-raising haunted destination.

“You can not expect this to be your typical haunted house. We have a lot of natural advantages that most indoor facilities don’t have. You can expect to get scared, we’ve got a ton of great actors, we’ve got some really cool effects, some really cool exhibits,” said Josh Shepperd, designer.

Even though this haunted farm has been around for eight years, the designers work hard to make sure the attraction is different every season.

“We started planning at the beginning or end of school year last year and over the summer just kind of worked on it on weekends, we would hammer it out for a week and we would go within sections of like we would start with construction and the ending was decorating,” said Kaitlyn Bell, manager of the Haunted Barn.

“It’s a way to just be creative and think of these odd-ball things that may or may not work. You test them out and you draw a lot of inspiration from different movies,” said Shepperd. “I try not to watch different haunted houses because I really want ours to be unique, I don’t want it to be the same from place to place.”

As you make your way through the haunted forest, you’ll find everything from an abandoned pirate ship, to a spooky outhouse with a scare around every turn. Then you can make your way through the barn, where you will find yourself immersed in your favorite horror films.

“I mean it’s safe, it’s an emotion that we don’t feel a ton, because we try to avoid feeling scared as much as we can, but out here you can be scared and you know that nothing is going to happen,” said Shepperd.

Giving people the chance to enjoy the spooky side of the fall season.

“Just having fun, being able to laugh, having somebody get scared be able to laugh at your friends and have fun and just have a fun experience,” said Bell.

You can experience the Haunted Farm every Friday and Saturday this month from 7 to 10 p.m.