SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues, Ukrainians in South Dakota worry for their loved ones still in the country.

For Irena Chernatinski and her brother Bill Dumansky, they are constantly worried for their family, friends and ministry partners who are still living in Ukraine.

“Those several happy seconds right after you wake up after a couple hours of restless sleep, before you realize this nightmare is real, the war is here. This constant feeling of anxiety, not for myself, but for my kids and our loved ones, our warriors and for all the people in Ukraine. But, I still know God is in control, my strength is in him.”

This is just part of a message Irena Chernatinski received from her niece who lives in the western part of Ukraine.

“Every time I check my Facebook and I check messenger OK there is a green dot, that means they are still alive,” said Irena Chernatinski.

“It is difficult. Sometimes you even have to remove yourself from this or else it’s just, it’s very emotionally charged. I can, I can just close my iPhone or computer and I’m good. They can not disconnect from that,” said Bill Dumansky.

Fleeing Ukraine is something that is all too familiar for Chernatinski and Dumansky. In 1992, their immediate family came to Sioux Falls to escape religious persecution. It is heartbreaking for them to have to watch Ukrainians leave once again.

“It just makes me just cry. A lot of them you know, they just feel numb, they don’t even know what to do. It just so difficult,” said Chernatinski.

Bill Dumansky with 2 older daughters

Visiting Kyiv with family

Mission team and family

Bill Dumansky and wife Jackie in Kyiv Photos courtesy of Bill Dumansky

But, there are ways you can help.

“The greatest need of course would be just to pray,” said Chernatinski. “In addition, there are so many areas of need and of course everything costs money, a lot of money. There are so many areas and ministries that we can donate to.”

One local mission group, Arise! Ukraine, has a team on the group in Ukraine right now, who could use support.

“They’ll be able to buy food, pay for gas for vehicles, and all the various things to try to help as much as he can. Together hopefully they can help people,” said Gerald Teunissen Vice President of the Arise! Ukraine board.

“I am so proud of Ukrainians, that they rose up, and showed the rest of the world that they are strong, independent country. They have something to fight for and I pray and hope that they aren’t going to give up very easily,” said Dumansky.

There are some local churches as well who are collecting donations for Ukraine, including Sioux Falls First Church and the House of God church.