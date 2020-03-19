Local family leads Faith Temple Food Giveaway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A KELOLAND family has helped giveaway food to people in need for over a decade.

Jeff Hayes and his family lead the Faith Temple Food Giveaway on the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Hundreds of people show up each Friday to get food for free.

“Hunger is something big. We have to eat every day, and people are looking for food and looking to share food. What do you do if your cupboards are empty and your children are there and their tummies are hungry,” Jeff Hayes said.

