SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Sunday, people across the country took time to recognize the influence and impact their father figures have on their lives.

Families from all over the region came out to Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park to celebrate Father’s Day weekend.

“We did some golfing and camping, took the kids out, we did the jumping pillow, swimming, just having some fun camping,” Beresford resident Tyson Bullis said.

Celebrating Father’s Day allows families to recognize everything the father figure in their lives has done for them.

“He’s a really good Godly example for them, showing that God’s at the forefront of our lives and that it’s very important. The kids know how to respect their mother, and their father, but he does a really good job at stepping in making sure that you don’t treat your mother that way type of thing,” Colman resident Kierstin Lovery said.

For fathers, it allows them to reflect on the lessons they teach their kids.

“Hopefully, raising them upright. Teaching them respect, teaching them how to grow up, and hopefully become productive adults in society,” Bullis said.

The holiday also encourages dads to appreciate their blessings.

“The kids are the most important thing to me in the world. Just being with them and spending time with them, just being there for them all the time,” Bullis said.

Now, all there is left to do is pack up and enjoy the rest of the day.

“Go home, put the camper away, and I think we’re going to go out for lunch and just spend time with the kids,” Bullis said.

“We got to go to Menard’s,” Lovery said.

To all the fathers, Happy Father’s Day.